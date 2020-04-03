Skater XL grinds onto all platforms in July

Fans of the mid-to-late-2000s phenomena that was extreme sports and skateboarding games were presumably happy to receive the information that a skateboarding game was in development by Easy Day Studios. Skater XL has been available on PC via Steam Early Access for a while now but now the game has an official, rather snug release window for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.

Skater XL, which boasts a unique skateboarding mechanic in which players control each foot of their skater separately, is set to release in July of this year. Apart from this, the developer has also announced that a new map (Los Angeles) will be added and pro skaters Tom Asta, Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith and Brandon Westgate will be in the game as playable characters.

Check out the new trailer below.