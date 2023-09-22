Skateboards finally come to Riders Republic next week

HQ

Ubisoft has confirmed that players will finally be able to shred and grind in Riders Republic on a long-anticipated and awaited vehicle type. Because as part of Season 8: The Deck Festival, skateboards will be coming to the sports title.

Set to arrive as soon as next week on September 27, 2023 on all platforms, the new sport type will bring an array of new moves and tricks to perform as you look to skate all around the Republic and flaunt your skills.

To show off this new sport type, Ubisoft has released a trailer for the upcoming season, giving us a glimpse at how skateboarding will be incorporated into the thrill and fun. Catch that below.