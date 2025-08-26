Skate will launch into Early Access much sooner than you may expect

HQ

Recently, EA and developer Full Circle promised that they would share the firm launch date for Skate very soon, specifically today. Well, this has just happened and it has revealed that the anticipated reboot is much, much closer than you may have expected.

Set to launch into Early Access as soon as September 16, soon fans will be able to flip, trick, and grind around San Vansterdam on PC (Steam/Epic Games Store/EA App), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles too.

Skate will be launching as a free-to-download game, meaning you won't need to spend a dime to check it out, but there will be additional ways to spend money to enhance the experience with cosmetics.

As for what to expect from Skate, the press release explains: "Set in the vibrant city of San Vansterdam, Skate is a multiplayer skateboarding destination offering a massive open world where players discover unique skate spots, land insane tricks and connect - or compete - with friends online. With four unique neighborhoods - Hedgemont, Gullcrest, Market Mile and Brickswich - each offering its own distinct vibe and challenges, the city is a huge playground for skaters. From parks and plazas to rooftops and massive ramps, every corner is packed with skateable spots, including the House of Rolling Reverence, a former church transformed into a trick haven for skaters."

The game has been built with the community and will continue to expand and improve with the feedback presented by its fans throughout the Early Access period. It's unclear how long Early Access will last, but we are told that "there's much more to come from Skate."