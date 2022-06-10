Cookies

Skate Story

Skate Story to ride onto PC in 2023

It features a strange story revolving around demons, skateboarding, and swallowing the moon.

Devolver Digital's showcase last night was an odd one, but when you look at some of the games that were featured there, you can probably say that the entire theme of the event was simply to be unusual.

Take Skate Story for example. This is a skateboarding adventure game that is coming from developer Sam Eng for PC in 2023. Seems pretty typical, until you realise that the story revolves around you playing as a demon made of glass and pain, whose goal is to use a skateboard provided by the Devil, to skate to the moon and swallow it whole to be freed from your turmoil.

We're told that this title will also task players with skating fast enough that they can also destroy demons and free other tormented souls, and of course you can also pop some tricks to throw some style out there as well.

You can check out the announcement trailer for Skate Story below.

HQ
Skate Story
Skate StorySkate StorySkate Story

