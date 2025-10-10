Skate Story finally gets December release date in new trailer

HQ

Finally, a game that isn't getting pushed into 2026. Devolver Digital and Sam Eng's Skate Story has given us a release date, and rather than throw itself into next year it'll be grinding to its release on the 8th of December this year.

Skate Story follows a demon, made of glass and pain, who skates around hell after making a deal with the devil. You'll roam across the world, devouring the moons so you can pay off your debt. However, it looks like over the course of the game we'll see that devouring a moon can have quite the negative consequences, which we'll have to deal with as our skating adventure continues.

Combining a sleek look and thumping soundtrack, Skate Story has been on gamers' minds since it was revealed all the way back in 2020. It has had numerous release windows since then, but now seems finally ready to land on PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2 in just a couple of months.