Skate Story arrives on PS5 as well as PC later this year

Initially announced all the way back in 2022 for a release in 2023, solo developer Sam Eng's Skate Story seems finally closer to release in the new Overlord trailer, which also accompanies the news that the game will launch for PS5 later this year.

We're still not sure when exactly that launch will be, but there's still plenty of 2025 left to chew through, with a lot of events where Skate Story could reveal its release date, like a Devolver Direct or something similar.

Skate Story puts us in the role of a demon who has to navigate the Underworld in order to clamber all the way up to the Moon and devour it. Strange stuff, but the world of Skate Story seems so unique we can't take our eyes off it.