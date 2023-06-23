Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Skate

Skate shows off new development footage

We're still in pre-pre-alpha, but the game is looking good so far.

HQ

EA revealed its new Skate game a while ago now, but we're still in the early stages of development by the looks of things.

Full Circle has been very transparent about the development progress for Skate, and while we're still likely a ways off from release, it's clear that work is going well. In the video below we can see some tricks being done in a large city.

Still no release date yet for Skate, but expect it to land on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it's finished. Another playtest is set for the end of this year, too.

HQ

