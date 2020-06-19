Skate is officially back after a 10-year dormancy

You're watching Advertisements

The beloved skateboarding video game series has been dormant for a full decade at this point but fans of the series haven't given up hope to one day get a fourth entry in the series and now, it turns out that hope was not ill-placed at all. Skate is back, as announced during the just-finished EA Play Live stream, and while we didn't get much information regarding on what it'll bring, screenshots of what's to come or a release window, it's delightful to know it's coming.

