Skate 4

Skate is officially back after a 10-year dormancy

EA ended its EA Play Live show by officially announcing that a new game in the Skate series is in the works.

The beloved skateboarding video game series has been dormant for a full decade at this point but fans of the series haven't given up hope to one day get a fourth entry in the series and now, it turns out that hope was not ill-placed at all. Skate is back, as announced during the just-finished EA Play Live stream, and while we didn't get much information regarding on what it'll bring, screenshots of what's to come or a release window, it's delightful to know it's coming.

Have you longed for a new Skate game?

Skate 4

