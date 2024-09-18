Skate is entering Early Access next year

HQ

Electronic Arts and developer Full Circle really wasn't kidding when they said that they would be developing the Skate reboot hand-in-hand with the community. Over the past couple of years, this has included a variety of playtests, which are still ongoing, and in the coming future it will include a full-scale Early Access launch all before the game makes the big leap to a 1.0 version.

We're told that Skate will be coming to Early Access sometime in 2025. We aren't given a firm date or told how long the Early Access window will last for, but what we have been told is that there will be further PC and console playtesting held throughout this autumn.

More information on the Early Access launch will be shared in the "coming months".