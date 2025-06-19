Skate Early Access launch just "months away"

HQ

It seems things are ramping up for developer Full Circle and EA's new Skate reboot. The free-to-play skating game is set to launch in Early Access relatively soon, and those who've been ollying away in the playtest will soon be treated to its biggest update yet.

These reveals come from a new blog post, in which we're told that on the 2nd of July, the 0.27 update arrives for the playtest. This includes better visuals, with extra lighting, added textures, and more. Also, new character customisation options, streamlined tutorials, and additional challenges have been included.

Elsewhere in the post, the developers answer usual questions from fans. Currently, there is no keyboard and mouse support for the game, more game modes like the famed Hall of Meat will be added later down the line, and the Early Access launch itself is still slated for later this summer. It's "just months away now," according to the post, and arrives at the end of summer.