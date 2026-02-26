Skate developer Full Circle hit by layoffs in effort to "better support" the game's future

HQ

EA and developer Full Circle can't seem to go a week without sharing some disappointing news about the Skate reboot. Last week, it was all about the returning tutorial island, which is arriving for its first few months by asking players to pay for access to it, something Full Circle formerly said it would never do. Now, this week's news is the most disheartening of the bunch.

It's confirmed that Full Circle is being hit by layoffs. The studio is cutting down its workforce in a bid to "better support Skate's long-term future and focus the team on the things that matter most to you - and making those things great."

The announcement of these changes does attempt to twist this news as though it's a positive change for Full Circle, explaining that it's a studio transformation that should enable the game to continue to evolve.

The exact number of layoffs are yet to be confirmed, but we are told that those who are departing the studio will be supported through the transition. As for the future of Skate, the announcement concludes with the following.

"Our work on Skate continues. We look forward to working with you as we move faster, listen more closely, and deliver consistently for all of you. Our commitment to skate., and to the millions of players who believe in it, remains strong."