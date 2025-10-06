Skate already has more than 15 million players

HQ

You'd think brining back a beloved franchise we haven't seen for years is easy money for game developers and publishers, but Electronic Arts has already learned the hard way that this is not the case. Mirror's Edge Catalyst was one example of this, as social media made it seems like millions upon millions of gamers wanted DICE to take a break from Battlefield to bring us more stylish parkour. Let's just say that it didn't live up to EA's expectations, so many feared the new Skate would suffer the same fate. That doesn't seem to be the case.

Ben isn't exactly loving the game, but EA and Full Circle have revealed that more than 15 million of you have downloaded and played Skate since it launched as Early Access on the 16th of September.

It'll be interesting to see if the soon to be private company is happy with this and the earnings from microtransactions in the upcoming investors meeting.

Have you played Skate yet? What do you think about it so far?