Skate 4 to be officially known as Skate

HQ

Yesterday EA and developer Full Circle lifted the curtain on a bunch of extra details for the upcoming Skate reboot, and it was in this developer stream that we got to learn the exact title for the game as well as the way it will be offered to consumers.

Set to be called simply Skate, this upcoming game will be a free-to-play title that will support both crossplay and cross progression at launch. It was also revealed that the city that the game will be set in will be called San Vansterdam, and that as this game will feature a live service approach, fans should expect it to be around for quite some time, rather than assuming there will be a sequel coming a few years after this has been launched.

Full Circle added that even though there is a live service approach, the game itself will not be pay to win and won't have content locked behind paywalls. Similarly, there won't be any loot boxes.

As for when the game will be released, there is not currently a date for that, but we are told that there will be playtests this summer, and that when launch does come around, the game will be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.