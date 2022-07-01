Skate 4 gets a "Still Working On It" trailer

HQ

It's been a while since we've had an update on Skate 4, but that has all changed as developer Full Circle and publisher EA has released a new trailer that shows off some gameplay, and is titled in such a way to reaffirm fans that development is still progressing.

Known as the Still Working On It trailer, this trailer gives us a look at "pre-pre-pre alpha" gameplay, and as stated in the warning text at the start of the video, will show gameplay that will look different to what people might expect. Catch it below.

Otherwise, EA has also revealed that players can sign up to be part of a playtest for an upcoming closed playtest for the game. This will be rather heavily monitored and won't let those who play capture gameplay or anything similar, but regardless, if you want to check out the game and share some feedback, you might be able to do so by signing up here.