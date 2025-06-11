Skag meat's back on the menu in new Borderlands cookbook

HQ

We've seen plenty of the Borderlands universe since it first arrived in 2009. Heard a lot of it, too. Psychos yelling they're the conductor of the poop train, and all that. But, we've never really had the chance to taste what the Borderlands universe has to offer. That is, until now.

Coming from authors Jarrett Melendez and Jordan Alsaqa, Eat the Borderlands: One Loader Bot's Culinary Tour Through Pandora and Beyond takes us on a journey across the galaxy that's sure to excite our tastebuds.

There's a wide variety of recipes on offer, with step-by-step guides on how to make them yourself. From Strongfork's Greasy Spoon Breakfast to Tiny Tina's Chocolate Chip Cookies, this cookbook will have you feeling like you just found a golden key to the loot chest of deliciousness.

With notes from plenty of recognisable faces like Handsome Jack, Moxxi, Claptrap, and more, as well as character art and photos of each recipe (to let you know you're making it right or very, very wrong), Eat the Borderlands hopes to help you pass the time and keep your belly full as we await Borderlands 4 this September.

Eat the Borderlands arrives on the 29th of July.