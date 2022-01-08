SK Hynix reveals Platinum P41 NVMe

HQ

SK Hynix - one of the world's few actual memory and storage manufactures has added a new product to their flagship Platinum SSD series. Its their first 176 NAND-layer PCIe 4.0 SSD, with capacities going up to 2TB. Read speeds reach up to 7000MB/S and an endurance rating of a whopping 1200TBW and MTBF of 1.5M hours. Random read speeds can reach 1.400K IOPS, making it one of the fastest options in the market.

Prices are currently unknown.