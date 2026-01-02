SK Gaming locks down its Brawl Stars team until 2028

HQ

Clearly SK Gaming sees Brawl Stars as an esport with high potential for the future, as the European organisation has announced a big decision that shows how important the game is to its plans.

Via social media, SK Gaming has revealed that it has tied down its Brawl Stars unit for two more years, locking two players and a coach into contracts that run until 2028. As for who these folk are, it includes David "Yoshi" Gómez, Alexis "Ope" Mangelle, and coach Pedro "Pedro Guijarro" Vallés.

SK Gaming has been competing in Brawl Stars for years but has not managed to reach the mountaintop of the esport as of yet. In each of the premier World Finals events that happen at the end of the season since 2020, SK Gaming has made it to the semi-finals but progressed no further, constantly securing a third-fourth place finish in the tournament. With this commitment, maybe the organisation can go a step further and finally lift a trophy. What do you think?