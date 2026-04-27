SJCAM C400

I'm a big fan of shooting video, whether it's for capturing family moments, flying my drones on vacation, or shooting professionally. I like to find a sweet spot between affordability and video quality when buying gear: how can I keep things affordable while getting (nearly) professional-grade video? This is where my interest in SJCAM's C400 was sparked. SJCAM is an affordable camera brand that has been around for many years. With the C400, you're getting a surprisingly complete package for an action camera, for just around €200. Is this the budget camera for every starting vlogger or video enthusiast?

First off, this is probably the action camera packing most accessories inside the box I've ever come across. You'll find a wide range of them: a waterproof housing for underwater shooting, a dashcam mount, a tripod, a neck cord, and several other mounting options. What stands out is that these aren't just cheap throw-ins. The overall build quality is genuinely solid, and even the included carrying case feels sturdy and well-finished. It doesn't scream "budget product" at all. There's even a microSD card thrown in from a reputable brand, something you rarely see these days. It's a small detail, but it adds to the feeling that you're getting a complete, ready-to-go kit right out of the box.

What adds to the C400's versatility is its modular design. Much like the DJI Osmo Pocket series, it features a rotatable display, but SJCAM goes a step further by allowing you to detach the camera module itself. You can place the small camera somewhere, hold the grip with the screen, and monitor your shot from a distance. It's a genuinely fun and creative setup. You can experiment with angles, film yourself from afar, and use the included accessories in ways that feel more flexible than most entry-level action cameras. Most of those accessories are designed to work with the smaller camera module rather than the full unit. Stabilization isn't stellar when using the accessories, though. For example, the footage I captured with the camera around my neck was quite shaky.

In terms of handling, things are mostly positive. The buttons respond well, the rotating screen feels reliable, and while everything is made of plastic, it doesn't feel fragile. The display on the grip is clear and pleasant to use, while the smaller screen on the camera module is of clearly lower quality. It's still very usable though, especially for quick framing when shooting selfie-style videos. Unfortunately, all of this goodwill starts to fade the moment you actually begin recording as the camera itself is, without a doubt, the weakest part of the entire package.

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Sadly, the video quality simply doesn't live up to my expectations. If you're used to the crisp, stabilized 4K footage that even mid-range smartphones produce today, the difference is immediately noticeable. The footage lacks sharpness, which is the biggest issue. Images often look soft, and when filming people, faces can appear grainy and jagged. The colours don't help much either, as they look incredibly flat, with low dynamic range and in some cases even behave strangely. For example, when I filmed someone wearing a bright green jacket, green spots appeared randomly on the person's face. If you take a look at the photos I took with the device, you get a good idea of the video quality as well: it's quite grainy and it doesn't handle contrast very well. Only if you don't zoom in and keep the image small, the quality remains acceptable.

Lighting conditions do make some difference. On a bright, sunny day, the camera can produce footage that's acceptable for a budget camera. But in more typical scenarios like overcast West European weather, the image quickly becomes dull, grey, and uninspiring. It's simply not very pleasant to look at. This makes the camera less usable when trying to shoot nice landscapes, for example. I tried filming some natural areas, but there's simply no depth in the image and the colours are so flat that the results are hardly worth sharing.

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A less prominent issue is the field-of-view. When filming yourself, you have to extend your arm quite far, and even then, parts of your face can still fall outside the frame. It's not wide enough for comfortable vlogging in any professional sense, though for just playing around it's probably fine. You can disable stabilization to widen the image slightly, but that results in shaky footage that feels outdated. In practice, you'll want stabilization on at all times, which means accepting the tighter crop. When turned on, the stabilization works quite well, comparable to what you'd find on a modern midrange phone. Plus, the audio quality is decent, but nothing more. It's perfectly usable for casual recordings, but it won't impress anyone used to external microphones or higher-end setups.

Taken together, that's ultimately where the SJCAM C400 lands: it's a camera that offers a lot of possibilities, but doesn't quite deliver on the most important part, which is the image itself. That doesn't mean it's without an audience. In fact, I think it works quite well for specific use cases. If you're looking for a cheap action camera for activities like swimming or snorkelling, it makes sense. You get a lot of useful accessories, and in those situations, you're likely to be less critical of image quality anyway.

It's also a great entry point for beginners. This would be a perfect camera for younger kids, allowing them to explore the possibilities of creative video capture. One of these cameras in a classroom in a primary school would probably see lots of use, as there's a lot to experiment with, and it's a fun way to explore content creation without spending a fortune. Still, for me, the camera quality holds it back too much. The 6/10 score is largely carried by the excellent bundle and the creative flexibility it offers, but I seriously considered going lower, simply because the footage itself doesn't meet the standard I've come to expect.

That might be personal bias. When you're used to higher-end gear, it's hard not to notice these shortcomings. Once I start putting time and effort into capturing something, I want it to look good, and unfortunately, that's where the C400 struggles. However, if the best possible image quality isn't your priority, and you're mainly looking for a fun, versatile, and affordable camera with loads of accessories, there's definitely a lot to like here, as you'll have everything you need to start filming in one package. The question will be how long it takes until you go looking for something with better image quality.