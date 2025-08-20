Size matters, and Africans want the world to see their true size

HQ

The latest news on Africa . The African Union has endorsed a movement urging global institutions to abandon the centuries-old Mercator projection, long criticized for exaggerating the size of Europe and North America while diminishing Africa.

"It might seem to be just a map, but in reality, it is not," Selma Malika Haddadi, the deputy chairwoman of the African Union's executive arm, said this week in an interview. The Mercator map creates a misleading perception that Africa is "marginal," she said.

Campaigners argue that the 2018 Equal Earth map offers a fairer representation, restoring balance to how the world is perceived. For them, it is not just a matter of geography but also of dignity, since maps shape narratives in education, politics and culture.

In a petition, the campaign also asks the United Nations and the BBC to adopt the Equal Earth map as a way to "set a new standard and encourage others to follow suit in ensuring Africa is represented accurately as a critical driver of global growth and development."

What do you think about the current Mercator map?