If you keep up with gaming hardware then you'll know that Razer has one of the strongest reputations in the business, and this is thanks to the company's innovative tech and how that is coupled with its distinctive green-edged designs. In this new Quick Look, we check out the hardware specialist's latest gaming keyboard, the Huntsman Mini. It's 60% the size of a standard keyboard, so watch now to see how Razer squeezes its many features into such a small device.