Sixth sentence for racist insults in Spanish football in less than two years

Another prison sentence to racist football fans in Spain. One supporter from Catalan club Espanyol has been sentenced to one year in prison and a two-year ban on football stadiums after saying racist insults to Athletic Club player Iñaki Williams, in a match that took place at the Espanyol stadium in January 2020.

The spectator mimicked monkey sounds when the player entered the football field. Those gestures left the player humilliated and frustrated, and caused a big controversy in social media at the time.

The defendant reached an agreement with the Prosecutor's Office and accepted the prison sentence, as well as a €1,086 for hate speech. Initially, prosecution asked for 2 years in prison and a 5-year ban on football stadiums, as well as LaLiga, which denounced the incident.

This makes it the sixth sentences against football fans for racist insults in Spain in the last two years, as per by EFE. All players victims of insults were black: Vinícius Jr., Aurélien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger from Real Madrid and Samu Chukwueze from Villarreal. A minor that insulted Lamine Yamal from Barcelona also accepted a sentence of 30 hours of socio-educational tasks.