Six-minutes of New Pokémon Snap gameplay has been revealed

With New Pokémon Snap releasing right at the end of the month, Nintendo has released six-minutes of new gameplay footage to give fans more of an insight into what to expect. The video at present is only avaliable in Japanese, but we imagine an English version will be soon to follow.

The video essentially acts as a guide and offers players tips on how to get the best shots of Pokémon. Here we can see the player using fruit to lure Pokémon out of hiding and Illumina Orbs to help brighten them up and enable for a better shot. Towards of the end of the video, it also appears to showcase online leaderboards, where players can compete and collect points.

You can check out the new gameplay video below: