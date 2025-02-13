English
Rainbow Six: Siege

Six teams remain in the Six Invitational 2025

The Main Stage phase of the tournament has been locked in.

The 2024 Rainbow Six: Siege competitive season is almost over. The 2025 Six Invitational will conclude this coming weekend, and with that in mind, we now know the six teams that remain and that have a chance to lift the trophy and become regarded as champions for what could be the last Six Invitational played on Rainbow Six: Siege...?

The Main Stage phase of the tournament kicks off tomorrow, with it promising to host action that decides which squad punches the first ticket to the Grand Final and also which other two teams are being eliminated. That's right, tomorrow we can look ahead to the Upper Bracket Final and the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals, and to see which team plays who, check out the schedule below.

Upper Bracket Final:


  • Team BDS vs. Furia

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:


  • Spacestation vs. FaZe Clan

  • RazaH Company Academy vs. Unwanted

The winners of the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals will then play each other in the Lower Bracket Semifinal, with the winner of that facing the loser of the Upper Bracket Final in the Lower Bracket Final to battle it out for the other Grand Final spot. You can see this defined in the visual bracket below.

