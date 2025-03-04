Six sets make up Lego and Bluey's first collaboration

HQ

Lego announced recently that it was teaming up with BBC Studios to create a bunch of Bluey sets. After having to wait less time than expected, these sets have now finally been presented to the public, meaning we know precisely what to expect from them when they debut in June.

In total, six sets are making their arrival. All are designed for youngsters aged between 2-5, and some fit into the Duplo range while others are part of the 4+ collection instead.

Starting with Duplo, these two sets are known as Ice Cream Trip with Bluey and Bluey's Family House with Memory Game. They will cost £24.99/€29.99 and £59.99/€69.99 respectively and will span 22 and 83-pieces each too.

As for the 4+ range of sets, the names, prices, and number of pieces for each can be seen below.

Bluey's Family House



382-pieces



£59.99/€69.99



Blue's Beach & Family Car Trip



133-pieces



£24.99/€29.99



Bluey Playground Fun with Bluey and Chloe



104-pieces



£17.99/€19.99



Bluey Tea Party



33-pieces



£3.49/€3.99



As for what Lego hopes to achieve with the Bluey collaboration, in the announcement press release we're told: "The new sets offer great play experiences that encourage fine motor skills, imagination and creativity, and like any Lego Duplo set, they have been thoughtfully designed to provide kids with the opportunity to develop both EQ (Emotional Quotient) and IQ (Cognitive quotient) skills."