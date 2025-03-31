Six new screenshots from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

HQ

We are of course also very excited about the upcoming Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which premieres on April 24. It's something as unusual as a typical Japanese role-playing game - developed in France. Everything we've seen and heard from it bodes well, and we were even impressed when we recently had the opportunity to try it out.

Progressively, the developer Sandfall Interactive has been releasing images from the game on social media and we have now collected the six latest new images for you in anticipation of the premiere for PC, PlayStation and Xbox (also included with Game Pass).

Take a look below.