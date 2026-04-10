Six new Lego One Piece sets have been revealed, each based on the events of Season 2 of Netflix's live-action series

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Just recently, we reported on the news that Lego, One Piece, and Netflix would be teaming up to deliver an animated special based on the manga later this year, which is ideal for younger audiences looking to catch up on the events of the first two seasons of the live-action adaptation.

But there is even more Lego and One Piece news to mark, as six new sets have been revealed, each of which are related to the events of Season 2 of the show.

For one, there's a model of Tony Tony Chopper that spans 577 pieces and which will set buyers back £59.99/€69.99. Adding to this is a small version of Dr. Hiriluk's Hideout that clocks in at 271 pieces and costs £24.99/€29.99.

Building on this is a Showdown with Captain Smoker made from 547 pieces and which costs £54.99/€59.99. There's also a Dorry vs. Brogy - Giants of Little Garden battle that registers 733 pieces and sells for £69.99/€79.99.

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The final two sets are the most expensive, with the first being the Battle at Drum Castle that stands 1,038 pieces in size and costs £89.99/€99.99. And finally, the biggest set is Garp's Marine Battleship that comes in at 1,705 pieces and retails for £149.99/€169.99.

Each set is now available to pre-order and will ship on August 1.

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