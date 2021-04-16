Six new games get touch controls for Xbox Cloud Gaming

You're watching Advertisements

As you are probably aware of, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is letting you play the games streamed to Android phones, with browser support and iOS coming soon. But if you don't have a controller, most of the games aren't usable. Therefore Microsoft is currently working on adding touch controls on Xbox Game Pass with roughly 50 games offering this.

Now another six games has been added to this list, which does include Banjo-Kazooie, a game we could image will work really well with this. Here are the latest additions:



Banjo-Kazooie



Battle Chasers: Nightwar



Double Dragon Neon



Killer Queen Black



Overcooked 2



Wreckfest



Have you tried playing any Xbox games with touch controls yet, and is there anyone in specific you think works well?