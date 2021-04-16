Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Banjo-Kazooie

Six new games get touch controls for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Banjo-Kazooie is one the six.

As you are probably aware of, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is letting you play the games streamed to Android phones, with browser support and iOS coming soon. But if you don't have a controller, most of the games aren't usable. Therefore Microsoft is currently working on adding touch controls on Xbox Game Pass with roughly 50 games offering this.

Now another six games has been added to this list, which does include Banjo-Kazooie, a game we could image will work really well with this. Here are the latest additions:

Have you tried playing any Xbox games with touch controls yet, and is there anyone in specific you think works well?

