Six Nations 2026: what needs to happen for France, Scotland or Ireland to win the trophy

The Six Nations Championships ends tomorrow Saturday March 14, and thanks to Scotland's 50-40 victory over France last week, there's excitement until the end, with three nations still having chances of winning the title, although with France, despite losing their hopes for a Grand Slam, still as favourites.

These are the games from round 5 out of 5:

Six Nations Round 5 games:



Ireland vs. Scotland, Aviva Stadium: 14:20 GMT, 15:20 CET



Wales vs. Italy, Principality Stadium: 16:40 GMT, 17:40 CET



France vs. England, Stade de France: 18:10 GMT, 19:10 CET



Currently, France leads the table with 16 points and +79 point difference. Scotland is tied with 16 points but +21 point difference, so if both wins their games against England and Ireland respectively, France would take the crown, unless the Scots manage to overturn their scoring-difference deficit, which would be very unlikely.

If England defeats France (which seems unlikely) and Scotland wins Ireland, Scotland takes the crown. Ireland's only chances are for England to beat France and for them to beat Scotland. If Ireland were to defeat Scotland and France draws with England, France would still take the crown due to their vastly superior point difference (16 points).