Six more Jurassic World Lego sets have been revealed

Recently, we told you all about the upcoming Lego Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus rex Fossils set, and while that no doubt had many of you foaming at the mouth, it is a set that is perhaps a bit much for youngsters. Lego has also addressed this by now announcing six new sets based on the Jurassic World brand, and with a clear focus on the upcoming Rebirth film and with younger folk in mind too.
The six sets are rated as 8+ at most, and each are themed around being smaller playsets than major collectible display models. As for what each is called, its price tag, and the number of pieces it includes, find all of this information below.
Each set will be released on June 1, shortly ahead of Jurassic World: Rebirth's debut in July.