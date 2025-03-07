Six more Jurassic World Lego sets have been revealed

HQ

Recently, we told you all about the upcoming Lego Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus rex Fossils set, and while that no doubt had many of you foaming at the mouth, it is a set that is perhaps a bit much for youngsters. Lego has also addressed this by now announcing six new sets based on the Jurassic World brand, and with a clear focus on the upcoming Rebirth film and with younger folk in mind too.

The six sets are rated as 8+ at most, and each are themed around being smaller playsets than major collectible display models. As for what each is called, its price tag, and the number of pieces it includes, find all of this information below.

Lego Jurassic World Rebirth Baby Dinosaur Dolores: Aquilops



Prices: £19.99/€24.99



Pieces: 339



Lego Jurassic World Rebirth Raptor Off-Road Escape



Prices: £29.99/€34.99



Pieces: 285



This is an ad:

Lego Jurassic World Rebirth Raptor & Titanosaurus Tracking Mission



Prices: £89.99/€99.99



Pieces: 582





Lego Jurassic World Rebirth Brick-Built Mosasaurus Boat Mission



This is an ad:



Prices: £54.99/€59.99



Pieces: 858



Lego Jurassic World Rebirth T. rex River Escape



Prices: £44.99/€49.99



Pieces: 199



Lego Jurassic World Rebirth Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatus Air Mission



Prices: £139.99/€149.99



Pieces: 984



Each set will be released on June 1, shortly ahead of Jurassic World: Rebirth's debut in July.