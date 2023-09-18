Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghostwire Tokyo

Six million people have played Ghostwire Tokyo

Up from five million back in June.

HQ

Tango Gameworks has now revealed that over six million people have played its supernatural ghost hunting title, Ghostwire Tokyo. As per a post on X, the developer states: "6 MILLION PLAYERS have explored #GhostwireTokyo's spooky streets! That doesn't make those eerie alleyways any less haunted, of course..."

This is up from five million players, a total that the game managed to achieve back in June, and likewise four million back in May.

While Game Pass is no doubt crucial to this figure continuing to grow, with the rate that it is continuing to pull in new players no doubt we'll be talking about Ghostwire Tokyo hitting seven million players in the next couple of months.

