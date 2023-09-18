Six million people have played Ghostwire Tokyo

HQ

Tango Gameworks has now revealed that over six million people have played its supernatural ghost hunting title, Ghostwire Tokyo. As per a post on X, the developer states: "6 MILLION PLAYERS have explored #GhostwireTokyo's spooky streets! That doesn't make those eerie alleyways any less haunted, of course..."

This is up from five million players, a total that the game managed to achieve back in June, and likewise four million back in May.

While Game Pass is no doubt crucial to this figure continuing to grow, with the rate that it is continuing to pull in new players no doubt we'll be talking about Ghostwire Tokyo hitting seven million players in the next couple of months.