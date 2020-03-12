Six million Call of Duty: Warzone players after one day

We can't say we're entirely shocked to learn that there were people who wanted a free-to-play Call of Duty based on the ever-popular Battle Royale concept. But even with that taken into consideration, the game has bested all expectations. This was revealed late yesterday on Twitter, where the official Call of Duty account wrote:

"What a day! 24 hours in and over 6 million of you have dropped into #Warzone. Thank you - we're just getting started."

As a comparison, delivered by Daniel Ahmad, Fortnite needed two weeks to reach ten million players, and Apex Legends had 2.5 million after one day. That means Call of Duty: Warzone is growing a whole lot faster than those two, and it will be interesting to see how popular it can get.

Have you played Call of Duty: Warzone yet?