Six Kings Slam starts today: Times and how to watch quarter-finals with Sinner, Zverev, Tsitsipas, Fritz

The Six Kings Slam starts today, Wednesday, in Riyadh, the second edition of the exhibition tournament that brings six of the best tennis players at the moment to Saudi Arabia, fighting not for ATP points nor for prestige... but for money, the largest prizes ever in tennis, even more than winning a Grand Slam.

Every participant will get $1.5 million (€1.3m, £1.1m) for participate, and an additional $4.5m to the winner, who will walk out of Riyadh with €5.5m or £4.6m more money. Announced last summer, Stefanos Tsitsipas joined after Jack Draper suffered a season-ending injury.

The tournament could bring a reunion for World No. 1 Alcaraz and World No. 2 Sinner, but don't expect changes in world rankings this week: that may come later in Paris Masters (October 25 - November 2).

Six Kings Slam matches times

Quarter-finals (Wednesday, October 15)



Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev (18:30 CET, 17:30 BST)



Jannik Sinner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (after the previous match)



Semi-finals (Thursday, October 16)



Carlos Alcaraz vs. Fritz or Zverev (18:30 CET, 17:30 BST)



Novak Djokovic vs. Sinner or Tsitsipas (after the previous one)



Finals (Saturday, October 18)



Match for third place (18:30 CET, 17:30 BST)



Final (after the previous match)



How to watch Six Kings Slam

The worldwide rights for the tournament were bought by Netflix, the streamer that also has worldwide rights to other sporting events like boxing matches. It will be available to watch live with any subscription at no additional cost.

Are you excited for Six Kings Slam? Jannik Sinner took the coveted prize last year, will he repeat the feat this year?