Six Kings Slam confirmed to return this year with three new tennis players

6 Kings Slam, the exhibition tennis tournament created last year by Saudi Arabia, as part of the government initiatives (Riyadh Season) to bring tourists and investors to the region and diversify their entertainment and sports offer (sportwashing, in short) is returning this year. It has been announced on wednesday that 6 Kings Slam will return this year in the same dates, from 15 to 18 October, 2025, shortly before ATP Finals.

The full lineup of tennis players is:



Taylor Fritz



Alexander Zverev



Carlos Alcaraz



Novak Djokovic



Jannik Sinner



Jack Draper



Last year, Sinner won Alcaraz in the final (later saying that "he didn't play for money"). The Italian previously defeated Djokovic. Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune and Rafa Nadal, in one of his final tennis appearances, completed the line up last year, for a tournament that is not sanctioned by ATP, and as such, does not give ATP points nor influence any official rankings.

It does, however, inject a lot of money. Every participant won 1,5 million dollars (€1,3m or £1,1m) just for participate. The winner won an additional $4,5m, so up to 6 million dollars in total (€5,5m or £4,6m). That is considerably more than what a Grand Slam awards, for only three matches if you reach the final (the Wimbledon champions, men and women, took around €3,4m or £3m in 2025).

While tennis players are asking for a "substantial" increase in prize money, six lucky players will win over a million (and one will win nearly six million euros) just for going to Riyadh and play as much as three matches.