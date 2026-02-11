Six Invitational 2026: Weibo Gaming and Spacestation knocked out with six teams remaining

HQ

As we reported yesterday, two more teams have been eliminated from the Six Invitational 2026 tournament, all ahead of the final matches set to pick back up this coming weekend. In total, only six teams remain in contention at the tournament now, and if you're wondering how these squads have been seeded into the last stages of the playoff bracket, we have that information below.

Also, for those wondering about the eliminated teams from yesterday, Team Secret knocked out Weibo Gaming and Fluxo W7M defeated Spacestation. The two victors here have been seeded against the latest Upper Bracket losers, with the full information below.

Upper Bracket Final on February 13 at 18:15 GMT/19:15 CET - winner progresses to the Grand Final



FaZe Clan vs. Team Falcons



Lower Bracket Quarterfinals on February 13 - losers are eliminated, winners progress to Lower Bracket Semifinal



Wildcard vs. Team Secret at 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET



Furia vs. Fluxo W7M at 11:00 GMT/12:00 CET



Lower Bracket Semifinal on February 14 at 13:00 GMT/14:00 CET - Loser is eliminated, winner moves onto Lower Bracket Final



Winner of Lower Bracket Quarterfinal #1 vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Quarterfinal #2



Lower Bracket Final on February 13 at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET - Loser is eliminated, winner advances to Grand Final



Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal



Grand Final on February 15 at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET



Winner of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final



Who do you think will go the distance?