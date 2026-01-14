Six Invitational 2026: Oxygen Esports and Project Zero punch tickets to Paris with Last Chance Qualifier wins

HQ

The full slate of attending teams for the biggest event in the competitive Rainbow Six: Siege X calendar is nearly confirmed, as only two slots remain at the Six Invitational 2026. Recently, two slots were locked in when both the EMEA and North American Last Chance Qualifiers were completed, meaning we know two other squads that will be in-attendance at the tournament.

For the EMEA scene, it was Project Zero who managed to run the gauntlet to secure a spot at the major event. The team managed to do so after beating Twisted Minds in the final match, thus seeing it earn its ticket to Paris for the main show in February.

Over in North America, it was Oxygen Esports who snatched up the respective ticket, all after overcoming DarkZero in the last match of the regional Last Chance Qualifier tournament.

As for the two other spots designated to the Asia-Pacific and South American regions, these will be filled when the respective Last Chance Qualifier events come to a close this coming weekend on January 18. When this is the case, we'll know the confirmed 20-team line-up for the Six Invitational 2026.

Looking at SI 2026, the main event will kick off on February 2 and run until February 15, with live action planned for the Adidas Arena in the city of Paris, all in the home country of publisher Ubisoft.