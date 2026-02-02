Six Invitational 2026: Here's what to expect from Day 1

HQ

February means one thing in the world of competitive gaming; the return of the annual Rainbow Six: Siege Six Invitational tournament. The premier event in the calendar year commences as of today, February 2, and runs for a few weeks, with action all happening in Paris, France.

With this being the case, you may be interested in hearing about the opening rounds of action at the major event, and if so, we've got all of this information available to share.

In total, there are eight matches happening today, two for each of the four groups that have been seeded. There will be two matches happening at a time over the day, with one game on the primary broadcast channel and the other on the secondary.

Group A:



Team Heretics vs. FearX on now!



Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Weibo Gaming at 13:30 GMT/14:30 CET



Group B:



Daystar vs. Elevate on now!



Team Falcons vs. Furia at 13:30 GMT/14:30 CET



Group C:



Dplus vs. Black Dragons at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET



G2 Esports vs. Shopify Rebellion at 20:30 GMT/21:30 CET



Group D:



Spacestation Gaming vs. Enterprise Esports at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET



Team Secret vs. Oxygen Esports at 20:30 GMT/21:30 CET



Both the Group A and C matches will be on the primary broadcast channel, whereas the Group B and D games are being saved for the secondary channel.