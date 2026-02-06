Six Invitational 2026: Final day of the group stage to commence with only one team confirmed eliminated

HQ

After a busy week of action, the final day of the Rainbow Six: Siege X Six Invitational 2026 group stage is coming to a close today. With a last batch of matches planned, a lot will change as four teams are sent home for good, four teams are seeded into the lower bracket of the playoffs, four teams get a first-round bye in the playoffs, and eight teams are slotted into the upper bracket's first round. With all this to be decided, so far only three things are confirmed.

For one, both FaZe Clan and Team Secret get first-round byes after winning their respective groups (Group C and D). Likewise, Elevate's tournament is over, as regardless of today's results, the team will be heading home. Beyond this, it's all to play for as every other team is either fighting for a group victory, to avoid elimination, or to escape the fourth-placing lower bracket spot.

As it stands, in Group A, the other certainty is that only Weibo Gaming, M80, or Team Heretics can win the group, while only Ninjas in Pyjamas or FearX will be eliminated. For Group B, it's similar as Furia or Wildcard can win the group, while Team Falcons and Daystar fight to avoid the fourth-place slot. Group C is wide open, as with FaZe Clan confirmed winner, only Dplus is safe from elimination, with Black Dragons, Shopify Rebellion, and G2 Esports all battling to stay alive and also snag an upper bracket slot. Lastly, for Group D, with Team Secret winning the group, we know that Spacestation Gaming and Fluxo W7M will get the upper bracket slots, while Oxygen Esports and Enterprise Esports compete for the lower bracket spot and to avoid elimination.

The various games are underway with action happening all day.