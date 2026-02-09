Six Invitational 2026: Eight teams will be eliminated today, here are those at risk

HQ

There is no mercy at the Six Invitational 2026. Following the group stage recently wrapping up, over the weekend, the playoffs have been getting underway, so much so that a large portion of the upper bracket is already complete. This being the case means that much of the lower bracket has been seeded, with action in this area set to commence today.

This is important to note as eight lower bracket matches will be hosted today, each of which will see one team being knocked out of the tournament and eliminated from contention for good. There will be four round one matches and then four round two matches, all of which will then seed the round three games by which point only eight teams will be left alive in total.

As for the lower bracket games planned for today, you can see the fixtures and times below.



Dplus vs. Daystar at 10:00 GMT/11:00 CET



Shopify Rebellion vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas at 10:00 GMT/11:00 CET



M80 vs. G2 Esports at 13:30 GMT/14:30 CET



Team Heretics vs. Oxygen Esports at 13:30 GMT/14:30 CET



Spacestation vs. Winner of Shopify/NIP at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET



Weibo Gaming vs. Winner of Dplus/Daystar at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET



Team Secret vs. Winner of M80/G2 at 20:30 GMT/21:30 CET



Fluxo W7M vs. Winner of Heretics/Oxygen at 20:30 GMT/21:30 CET



The four teams that survive this mania will compete tomorrow, February 10, in round three of the lower bracket, all while the upper bracket semi-finals are hosted and see Wildcard take on FaZe Clan and Furia battle it out with Team Falcons at the same time.

The 2026 Six Invitational will conclude this coming weekend on February 15 where the $3 million prize pool will be dished out.