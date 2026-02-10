Six Invitational 2026: Eight teams remain as the playoffs continue

HQ

Yesterday, we talked all about the massive elimination day that was being held at the Six Invitational 2026 in Paris, France. In total, eight teams were to be eliminated, and now that the day is in the books and a new one is about to commence, we can talk about who has been sent home already.

The eight teams who were knocked out span M80, Daystar, Team Heretics, Ninjas in Pyjamas, G2 Esports, Dplus, Oxygen Esports, and Shopify Rebellion. This all means that only eight teams remain left in contention for the trophy, with two more to be eliminated as of today.

There will be four matches held over the course of February 10, with this seeing Team Secret and Weibo Gaming facing off to avoid elimination and progress to the lower bracket quarterfinals. Fluxo W7M and Spacestation will also do the same, with the winners of these two games set to face the losers of the upper bracket semi-finals.

These two games see Wildcard and FaZe Clan face off and Furia versus Team Falcons. The winner advances to the upper bracket final where a grand final spot will be on the line, while the loser falls to the lower bracket final where they must survive elimination to then reach the grand final.

It should be known that after today the Six Invitational takes a short break, as the final six matches will be held between February 13-15, meaning Wednesday and Thursday this week will feature no matches at all.

Considering who remains, who do you think will go on to win the 2026 Six Invitational?