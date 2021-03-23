Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Six Days in Fallujah

Six Days in Fallujah will be different every time we play

"Procedural Architecture" will make the controversial game extra realistic by never letting us know what's behind the next corner...or even where the corner is.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The developers over at Highwire Games and their upcoming Six Days in Fallujah game have mostly been in the headlines because of the game's controversial subject after it was revived last month, but it seems like it's finally time to focus on the what it actually has to offer now.

It even sounds quite interesting, as today's trailer details Six Days in Fallujah's "Procedural Architecture" technology. This is pretty much exactly as it sounds like. The environments will be different every time we play. Not just specific building, but also city blocks. Their reasoning is that this approach will make for a more realistic experience because the soldiers rarely knew the exact layout of buildings they entered, what's behind a door or anything like that. A cool idea that many roguelikes have proven to be difficult to implement in a great way, so we'll see how this first-person shooter fairs when it launches towards the end of this year.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Six Days in Fallujah

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy