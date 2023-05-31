Six Days in Fallujah launches as Early Access in June

HQ

The developers at Highwire Games and publisher Victura did as expected get a lot of negative attention when they revived Six Days in Fallujah back in 2021 after Konami cancelled its involvement with it more than a decade earlier, so it wasn't surprising when the game vanished from the radar and missed its announced fall 2022 launch. This obviously lead many to believe the project had been cancelled once and for all, but that's not the case.

Today's trailer reveals that Six Days in Fallujah will launch as Steam Early Access on June 22. This version will consist of four co-op missions where up to four players can team up in the procedurally generated maps the developers highlighted two years ago. All four missions will focus on the American military forces, so it sounds like we won't get to see how playing as a native works. We might before launch, however, as a single-player campaign, AI-controlled teammates, more co-op missions, more nationalities and a few other things will be added leading up to the official launch that is at least a year away.

What kind of reception do you think Six Days of Fallujah will get in three weeks?