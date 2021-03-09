Six Days in Fallujah is "inseparable from politics" says publisher Victura

You're watching Advertisements

It was only a few weeks ago when the controversial title Six Days in Fallujah was announced again and slated for a 2021 release, and unsurprisingly it sparked an outrage among the gaming community, as publisher Victura told Polygon it "was not trying to make a political commentary."

Fast forward to yesterday, Victura the publisher has gone back on itself and released a statement, saying that "the events recreated in Six Days in Fallujah are inseparable from politics."

"The stories in Six Days in Fallujah are told through gameplay and documentary footage featuring service members and civilians with diverse experiences and opinions about the Iraq War," reads the post. It continues by saying that "the documentary segments discuss many tough topics, including the events and political decisions that led to the Fallujah battles as well as their aftermath." The statement concludes saying that "we trust that you will find the game -- like the events it recreates -- to be complex."

While this is a move in the right direction for the game, this is still quite a delicate subject, so we will have to watch out as more information about the game is released before its release date sometime this year.