Six athletes have been named for Madden NFL 27's 99 Club

In a couple of weeks, the next chapter of the Madden NFL series of video games will be making its arrival. The launch date is planned for August 13, but there will be three days of Early Access starting August 10 for those who snag the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.

With launch edging ever closer, EA has begun to share the official information about the player ratings for this year's chapter in the series, with six players so far revealed as each belong to the illustrious "99 Club". In a Madden NFL game, 99 is the highest rating a player can achieve, meaning those who debut at the rating are often regarded as the best players from the prior season of the sport.

For those wondering, cover athlete Caleb Williams does not make the cut, in fact no Chicago Bears players join this club, but there are two Los Angeles Rams, plus one player each from the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, and Arizona Cardinals. See the list below.



Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals



Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Seahawks



Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills



Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams



Myles Garrett - Los Angeles Rams



Trey McBride - Arizona Cardinals



You can see the specific ratings for each player by heading over here, with more player rating information set to be revealed in the days ahead.