Six arrested after violent incident near Iranian embassy in London

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Authorities in London have detained on Friday six individuals on suspicion of causing serious injuries following reports of an altercation at a location close to the Iranian embassy in London.

The Metropolitan police said in a statement: "Two men were treated for injuries at the scene and have been taken to hospital for further treatment by the London Ambulance Service."



"Police have cordoned off the area while initial investigations take place."



They added: "Six men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm - they remain in police custody."



A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.56am today (20 June) to reports of an assault in Princes Gate, SW7."



"We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars and our Tactical Response Unit."



"We treated two patients at the scene and took one to hospital and one to a major trauma centre."



The incident occurred on Prince's Gate, a location associated with diplomatic activity, during what local reports describe as a protest against Iran's government. Two people required hospital treatment after being injured. The attack comes as the Israel-Iran conflict escalates.