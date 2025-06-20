Six arrested after violent incident near Iranian embassy in London

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iran. Authorities in London have detained on Friday six individuals on suspicion of causing serious injuries following reports of an altercation at a location close to the Iranian embassy in London.
Here's what we know so far:
The incident occurred on Prince's Gate, a location associated with diplomatic activity, during what local reports describe as a protest against Iran's government. Two people required hospital treatment after being injured. The attack comes as the Israel-Iran conflict escalates.