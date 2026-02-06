Six 2K Games titles are playable with any Xbox Game Pass subscription this weekend

HQ

As you may know, Microsoft has for years been offering a number of downloadable titles each weekend, which can usually be played for free without any restrictions or extra cost for anyone with a Game Pass subscription (all tiers) and an Xbox, through a programme called Free Play Days. When there are especially great games available, we usually report on it and that's exactly what they have this week.

This week, they're offering six current 2K games, all of which are worth checking out.

Here's the line-up for the week:

All of them can now be downloaded and played for free until 8:00 GMT/9:00 CET on Monday morning. There's also a sale on all of them until then, and if you choose to purchase any, you'll be able to keep your save file.