Sisu: Road to Revenge sees Stephen Lang hunting the man who refuses to die

Following the arrival of John Wick, there have been a plethora of one-man-army action flicks, including the Nobody series that recently got a sequel, and also the Sisu flick, which will be expanded later this year with a sequel of its own.

This follow-up film is known as Sisu: Road to Revenge, and unlike the original that saw the Finnish "man who refuses to die" played by Jorma Tommila slaying out countless Nazis in 1944 Finland, this sequel will jump a couple of years in the future, to post-war Finland in 1946, where the famous hero instead looks to deal with a nasty Red Army commander who killed his family.

Yep, the theme and violence will be similar, except this time the plot revolves around the hero looking to rebuild the house where his family was murdered, all by literally taking apart the building and re-constructing it somewhere safer. However, the Red Army commander played by Stephen Lang appears to finish the job, and proceeds to chase him across the country, leading to all manner of chaotic and epic fight scenes.

Set to premiere on November 21 in cinemas, you can see the trailer for Sisu: Road to Revenge below, as well as its official synopsis.

"Returning to the house where his family was brutally murdered during the war, "the man who refuses to die" (Jorma Tommila) dismantles it, loads it on a truck, and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in their honor. When the Red Army commander who killed his family (Stephen Lang from Don't Breathe) comes back hellbent on finishing the job, a relentless, eye-popping cross-country chase ensues - a fight to the death, full of clever, unbelievable action set pieces."