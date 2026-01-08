HQ

There are such a wide array of one-man-army films these days that it doesn't take a genius to figure out what one should expect from new additions to the segment. However, I'd be lying if I said that Sisu: Road to Revenge, the sequel to the surprising 2022 hit, didn't somewhat shock me at times.

I say this because this follow-up flick is one of the most batshit crazy films I have seen in a good while. One-man-army movies are always rooted in absurdity, but they also more or less try to seem somewhat real and then sprinkle in moments of madness to lighten the load. John Wick killing people with pencils is a fine example of how something memorably silly doesn't overwhelm the wider whole. For Sisu: Road to Revenge, it almost feels like there's more indescribably crazy elements than there are down-to-earth set pieces, leading to a film that almost comes across as a fever dream at times.

It's a ramping up of mania, mind you. It starts more rooted by seeing Jorma Tommila's tough man of few words dealing with pesky and ruthless Soviet Army soldiers by dispatching them with guns and a clever use of nearby tools and his surroundings. But then it soon spirals into madness as he takes down planes with a truck, somersaults a tank over a protected checkpoint, rides an armed missile, and more. I know what you're thinking at this point; what even is this film about?

The premise of Sisu: Road to Revenge is quite simple. After the events of the first film, the Second World War is now over, and Aatami Korpi decides to return to his home that is now situated in the borders of the USSR. He does so to dismantle his home and take what remains to a new site safe within the Finnish border. However, the Soviet Army catches onto his plans and knowing that he killed hundreds of Red Army soldiers during the war, wants him captured and killed, making an example of this war legend, if you will. This leads to a Mad Max: Fury Road-like setup where the silent protagonist drives a loaded truck through all manner of obstacles while attempting to reach the border 120km away, a feat that takes him on a far from straight and clear road.

What I will say in favour of Sisu: Road to Revenge is that this film very effectively uses one's time. It's barely 90 minutes in length and isn't burdened by unnecessary fluff and narrative. It's basically one long action sequence, as there's only a handful of dialogue ever delivered and most of it is performed by Stephen Lang. Here, he excels once again as a villain, this time trading the jarhead personality of Avatar's Quaritch for a more subtle and vindictive ex-Red Army commander that just so happened to be the one who lit the unrelenting fire inside Aatami's heart. There are two characters worth a damn in this film, and their clashing dynamic and on-screen charisma works more than well enough to carry the short duration of this action sequel.

Likewise, the action is mostly well put together and delivers scenes that stick with you after the credits roll. Again, it's unquestionably stupid action at times, something you would expect from a Fast and Furious film, but that doesn't mean it doesn't entertain because Sisu: Road to Revenge never tries to convince you it's something that it isn't. There are no politics and hidden agendas at play, it's a simple revenge story with simple plot points and chaotic set pieces. If you enjoy action flicks as a whole, there's enough here to warrant a watch, even if it lacks some of the refined nature and razor-sharp precision of the John Wick films, as just one example.

