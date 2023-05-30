Sisu creator talks the future of the action hero

HQ

The surprise smash-hit Finnish action film from writer and director Jalmari Helander, Sisu follows an ex-commando named Aatami (Jorma Tommila) as he seeks to bank gold and fend off those who come after him.

Quickly beloved for its bold action and brutal violence, fans are already clamouring for more from the grizzled soldier, and GamesRadar+ spoke to the film's creator to find out more.

Helander said: "I have an idea of what would happen next. That was one of the biggest challenges when writing it as I didn't know how the gold will make him happy in the end.

"So, I decided to end the movie like I did but it would be interesting to see what happens to him when he has all the money in the world as I'm pretty sure it won't make him happy.

"Maybe somebody needs his skills again but let's see."

Additionally, Aatami's past hunting down the Russians who are responsible for killing his family has fans watering at the mouth for a prequel adaptation.

