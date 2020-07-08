Sisters Royale lands on Xbox One later this week

You're watching Advertisements

After landing on PS4 and Nintendo Switch earlier this year, Xbox One owners will also have the chance to sample the delights of Sisters Royale with the top-down shooter heading to Microsoft's platform as soon as July 10.

Sisters Royale, which has been developed by Alfa System and is being published by Chorus Worldwide, is a traditionally-styled shmup and the spiritual successor to Castle of Shikigami, and naturally, it has taken inspiration from the anime aesthetic of the 2001 original.

Check out the trailer above to see the game in action, and keep an eye on the Xbox Store this Friday, when Sisters Royale will land costing $13.99 / €13.99 / £11.74.