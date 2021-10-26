Sir Trevor McDonald will be the GamesMaster

HQ

A few weeks ago, we reported on the news that Channel 4 would be rebooting its cult-classic TV show GamesMaster. It was revealed that the show would debut on E4's YouTube channel, before coming to E4 shortly afterward, and that we'd have to wait to hear about the cast for the show, including who will be taking up the mantle of the GamesMaster position. Now that day has arrived.

Sir Trevor McDonald OBE will be taking up the position of GamesMaster, a role that will see the iconic broadcaster dishing out all kinds of challenges and tasks for contestants to have to manage in their bid to win a Golden Joystick Trophy.

"I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers," said McDonald in the announcement press release.

Starring alongside McDonald will be Robert Florence, Frankie Ward, and Ty Logan, all three of which will be co-hosts for the TV series.

As for when we can expect to see McDonald and Co. on our TV screens, GamesMaster is set to return later this year, although the show does not currently have an exact date attached just yet.